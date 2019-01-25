Chips are down at iconic old building

ANOTHER little bit of history is about to disappear from our piece of paradise.

The much-loved Noosaville Fish Markets cottage-shop outlet, which has stood on Hilton Terrace for 60 years with various versions of "Harry” standing outside will, by the end of February be no more, as it makes way for re-development.

Not that such an event will mean the end of the well-known fish and chip shop, which will re-open in the new retail precinct being built at the Ernest St corner, "hopefully by Easter”.

But it will be a sad day for current owner Gary Roser and his family, who have operated the business for the last seven years, and whose last trading day will be this Sunday.

"The business has been in the same building for about 60 years,” Gary said.

"It's being knocked down, so we're having a party on Sunday to say farewell and 'see the old girl out'.”

Jamie Lethborg, Wikitoria Hetaraka, Gary Roser and his daughter Grace at Noosaville Fish Market. Alan Lander

Gary said the owners had originally planned to redevelop about 15 years ago but it didn't go ahead.

"The owners have now decided to do it. They have been wonderful to us, extending the lease until now.”

He said the shop had seen many owners since its original owner Vera Harrison, opened it in 1950.

But he welcomes the move to the new precinct which, technically, is a few metres into Tewantin - but there's no name change on the cards.

"It's sad, but the building is old; it's has run its course - and it's not on the heritage register,” Gary said.

"We will have a bigger and better shop, with more variety, better outdoor dining and parking - and the new roundabout will help.

"We hope to be in there by early April, and open for Easter.

"Jamie and I are qualified chefs.

"We use local product, prawns direct from the trawler, and make all our produce by hand; it's restaurant quality.

"We always rank very high when you search for seafood in Noosa. We care about what we're making. It keeps us interested.”

As for Harry, Gary said he had been there in some form or another "for about 15 years”, and may make the trip to Ernest St.

"He used to sit down,” Gary said.

"At one stage he even had a girlfriend.”