Chirpy feathered Noosa visitor just sounds like cicadas

SOUNDS FAMILIAR: The male cicadabird is often heard but not seen locally. Contributed

SEPTEMBER heralded in the sounds of summer on the Sunshine Coast.

One of the sounds is the call of the adult cicadas as they emerge from underground.

Another is the aptly named cicadabird which has a similar call.

I understand that before 1926 the cicadabird was known as white-shouldered caterpillar-eater. I am glad that has changed.

The cicadabird, Coracina tenuirostris belongs to the campephagidae family along with trillers and cuckoo-shrikes.

Recently observers saw a male cicadabird quietly looking for insects deep in the bush at Wallace Park. This bird is more often heard than seen.

The cicada-like call is said to carry for nearly a kilometre.

After wintering in New Guinea, this Cicadabird migrates to eastern Australia to breed, the male being the first to arrive.

He is mostly dark blue-grey with a black face, while she is more buff-brown with darker breast barring.

Their small saucer-shaped nest of casuarina needles and lichen, well bound with spider web, is built in a fork, high in a tree canopy where the female incubates the single egg.

The parents will rear their youngster, which initially will look much like the female, on insects including cicadas.

Look for them now before they return to New Guinea in March.