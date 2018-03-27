Chloe set for a strong finish to the tri comps

RISING teenage triathlete Chloe McLennan is a young Noosa talent triathlete really on the move.

Chloe has made a big impact in state and national series races this season with some outstanding results.

It all started in November in the Australian Sprint Selection race at Kawana where Chloe was first in her age group.

In December she was fourth overall in the Australian Junior Series at Runaway Bay.

Chloe followed this up with a second placing in age at the Robina Sprint Series Race and then at the Queensland Schools Championships she was a close second. The Australian Sprint Championships on the Gold Coast resulted in a first place and the Australian Sprint title.

Chloe then travelled to Perth for another National Series race and had the disappointment of dealing with a flat tyre yet still managed to be fourth overall on time in the finals.

There are two major races left for Chloe this season with the Oceania Championships at New Plymouth, New Zealand and the Australian Schools Championships at Penrith. Chloe's consistency in performance this season has been remarkable and her results attest to her fine attitude and diligence in training. Chloe is coached by Jacque and Peter McKenzie of Race Pace Coaching, based on the northern end of the Sunshine Coast, and is supported by proud parents Cheryl and Paul McLennan, of Tewantin.