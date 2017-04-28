Owner refuses to quit after devastating fire destroys shop

NO ILL winds are allowed to blow through the Noosa Junction for long ... just ask Chloe Tozer who refuses to be a helpless fire victim of ex-Cyclone Debbie.

Chloe has let go the numbing devastation of a 4am phone call from Noosa Police to say her funky homewares and gift shop CLO Studios had "burnt down" during the big blow.

That electrical fault rocked her world, but not for long as the Junction businesses rallied around her giving flowers, chocolates and coffee during the initial deep shock.

Now she is channelling her undaunted spirit in the laneway beside the store she is rebuilding and unleashing the creative energy of Joel Birch, a local street artist and heavy metal vocalist for the Amity Affliction. Joel's art is livening up areas like the Village Bicycle.

"We're rebuilding for at least six to eight weeks," Chloe said as Joel went to work transforming the drab alley.

"It (the fire) was devastating, a whole week of sadness.

"We lost everything, all the furniture inside, six computers. We'll be back up and running ... a container just arrived this morning."

Chloe who started the business with her interior designer mum had just celebrated a year doing good business and was really involved with the Noosa Junction Twilight Markets as a sponsor.

"I guess the whole idea of the laneway is to bring more people to the Junction as a venue for whatever people want to use it for ... music events, or some community involvement."

That may include pop-up events.

"We're lucky to have Joel who's doing the artwork the whole way along."

Chloe said Joel's wife was "a really good customer of ours".

"So when she knew what had happened she suggested it would be nice to get him involved to make it a bit brighter."

Chloe said the inspiration was Moroccan because they sourced a lot of shop goods from there ... "so it's good to have that connection".

They will be landscaping the laneway and have hardy succulents planted along one side.