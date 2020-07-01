Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Breaking

Chopper deployed after children injured in explosion

by SAM FLANAGAN
1st Jul 2020 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multiple children have been injured after an explosion in North Queensland, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were currently on scene at a location about 150km south of Hughenden after reports of an explosion.

It's believed a 12-year-old has abdomen injuries from shrapnel while a 15-year-old has suffered head injuries as a result of the explosion.

The source of the explosion is not known at this stage.

A helicopter from Townsville with a doctor on-board is believed to have been sent to assist with the two patients in a serious condition.

Originally published as Chopper deployed after multiple children injured in explosion

explosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOAD OF RUBBISH: Kerbside collection deferred

        premium_icon LOAD OF RUBBISH: Kerbside collection deferred

        News A massive shortfall has forced Noosa Council to make tough decisions and defer certain programs, including the annual kerbside rubbish collection.

        $500m, 50k jobs before border even opens

        premium_icon $500m, 50k jobs before border even opens

        News $520m a month, 50k jobs to flow from eased restrictions

        BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        premium_icon BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        News Coronavirus Qld: Restrictions may ease further amid border row

        Closed border threatening beach safety

        premium_icon Closed border threatening beach safety

        Business Noosa surf clubs is desperate for the state’s borders to reopen