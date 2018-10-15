Menu
Login
A rescue chopper is racing to Noosa with reports of an unconscious man in the water.
A rescue chopper is racing to Noosa with reports of an unconscious man in the water. RACQ Capriconia Helicopter
News

Chopper, paramedics race to rescue man in 'critical' way

Matty Holdsworth
by
15th Oct 2018 8:13 AM | Updated: 8:58 AM

A RESCUE chopper and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics have raced to Noosa where an "unconscious" man in a "critical" condition is trapped in the water.

The man was seen at Dolphin Point, along the Coastal Trek at Noosa National Park at 7.40am.

QAS media say the man is "having trouble" in the water and are on scene, in the staging position. 

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was in a "critical" condition. 

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards were the first responders and assisted the unconscious man out of the water and gave him CPR.

An SLS media spokesman said Dolphin Point is located in a "blackspot" area, making assists tricky.

"Anywhere from Peregian to Tee Tree Bay is in our blackspot area. It is where we have the most high-risk incidents."

The conditions in the area are described as "very dangerous" by the Bureau of Meteorology.

More to come.

Related Items

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    It's all about the women who ride

    It's all about the women who ride

    News She Rides is taking off again on October 17

    • 15th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    DIY wall repair kit hits the market

    DIY wall repair kit hits the market

    News Klever Kiwi is your one stop for wall and ceiling holes

    What's on in Noosa this week

    What's on in Noosa this week

    News Five things to keep you busy this week

    Local Partners