Elderly man suffers skull fracture in beach cliff fall

UPDATE: A 74-year-old man has been transported to Brisbane after suffering severe head injuries from falling down a cliff at a Coast beach.

The man was winched to safety from the bottom of a Coolum Beach cliff by the LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

He fell between 15 and 30m onto the jagged rocks below.

Queensland Ambulance Service duty officer Gary Richardson said the man was in a stable condition.

"He does have what appears to be a skull fracture and also potentially some lower spinal fractures."

Mr Richardson said the man was alert when paramedics first reached him, but he slowly fell out of consciousness.

EARLIER: A helicopter has rescued a man who suffered head injuries after falling down a cliff at a Coast beach.

Emergency services are currently at the Coolum Beach, Wilkinson Park access where the man fell "several metres".

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics couldn't reach the man and he needed to be winched out.

INITIAL: A rescue is under way after a person suffered a "fall from height" at a busy Coast beach.

Emergency services are on scene at Coolum Beach at the Wilkinson Park access following reports a person has fallen.

More to come.