Chorale strikes a chord with ‘Olympic gold’

IF YOUR New Year’s resolution is to get out and meet people and enjoy a new challenge like learning and singing the western world’s greatest music, then Noosa’s community choir, Noosa Chorale, is ready to welcome you.

This year is the choir’s 26th year and there’s an exciting sweep of music to be performed, ranging from theme songs from the Olympic Games to Josef Haydn’s choral classic “The Seasons” plus, of course, the end of year Christmas Wassail with its carol singalongs and joyful party atmosphere.

“We had a wonderful year last year with every concert a sellout and I’m very excited about this year,” Chorale president, Gai Ramsay, told Noosa News.

“The Olympic Games are in Tokyo this year and we’re observing this in May with what we believe is an unique concept — music from the Games since 1896 featuring music like Time to Say Goodbye, The Hallelujah Chorus and John Lennon’s Imagine.

“We’re also thrilled to be working with Noosa Arts and Crafts Association for the Haydn concert in September. Paintings by its artists illustrating the arias and choruses from “The Seasons” will be shown on giant screens during the performance.

First rehearsal night for the choir is Tuesday, January 28 and Gai said the Chorale is particularly keen to welcome male singers.

“Reading music is not a requirement and we do not have auditions. We are a community choir serving the community and we warmly welcome new members of any age.

“We are also very affordable. Our joining fees compare very favourably to other choirs on the Coast.”

She said that as well as performing sellout concerts the Chorale has also developed into an enthusiastic volunteer supporter of community and charity events.

“We sing at Council Citizenship ceremonies and we are part of the Anzac Day services at Verrierdale and Eumundi.

“We also lead Christmas carols in placed like Carramar aged care and our members augment local church choirs on special anniversary occasions.”

Noosa Chorale practises each Tuesday at The J Noosa Junction at 7pm commencing from Tuesday, January 28.