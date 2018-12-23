Menu
SOUND OF JOY: On stage at The J for Noosa Chorale's Christmas Cheer Wassail.
Choral's Wassail a 'spectacular success'

23rd Dec 2018 6:00 AM

FROM the beautiful first notes of Oh Come All Ye Faithful to the hushed sweetness of the final carol Silent Night, Noosa Chorale's Christmas Cheer Wassail at The J last weekend was a spectacular success.

This year's theme was joy and the choir presented a mix of carols and classical music, including Beethoven's famous Ode to Joy.

Chorale president Gai Ramsay said it was a wonderful event and was growing year on year.

"Eleven years ago we introduced our first Wassail and people who come every year say for them the Wassail is really the start of celebrating Christmas,” Ms Ramsay said.

"Each year it's a sell-out. Noosa people love sitting at cabaret-style tables, having a few drinks, mince pies and cheese platters and joining the choir with the sing-along from word sheets of well-known carols.”

Plans are already in place for a few big events next year.

"Next year is the 25th anniversary of our founding,” she said.

"We have a spectacular program of concerts planned and I can promise something extra special for Wassail 2019.”

Jim Fagan

