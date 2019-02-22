Hemsworth set to play Hulk

CHRIS Hemsworth is best known as Thor but he's set to play Hulk in his next acting gig.

No, he's not swapping his hammer to play Bruce Banner.

Hemsworth is set to play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Not THAT Hulk, THIS Hulk. Picture: Supplied

Chris Hemsworth is set to play Hulk Hogan in a new Netflix biopic. Photo: Greg Funnell

Streaming platform Netflix has got the Hulk himself on board as executive producer for the biopic, which is expected to focus on the early years of his wrestling career.

According to Variety, Hogan (Terry Gene Bollea) will join director Todd Phillips and producers Michael Sugar, Bradley Cooper, Eric Bischoff.

It's said Hemsworth will also produce.

Hulk Hogan in the ring for Wrestlemania. Picture: Supplied

Hulk Hogan will be an executive producer on the project. Picture: AP

Phillips is best known for his directing work on The Hangover and War Dogs.

The project is expected to focus on Hogan's rise to fame in the late 1970s and how he went on to become the face of the World Wrestling Federation in the 80s.

The phrase "Hulkamania" began in 1984.

Hogan eventually went on to star in movies and TV shows, including a Kardashian-like reality show Hogan Knows Best.

Hogan and Andre the Giant in the Ring. Picture: Supplied

The show followed Hogan, his wife Linda and their two children Brooke and Nick.

Hemsworth is typically known for starring alongside Hulk, not playing one.

The actor is best known for his role as Norse god Thor in the Marvel flicks.

Hemsworth’s used to playing a different kind of hero. Picture: Getty

He has appeared in Thor, The Avengers, and Doctor Strange movies playing this role.

He started out on Aussie soap opera Home And Away and he also appeared in the modern retelling of classic fairytale Snow White and the Huntsman.