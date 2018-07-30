Star slams Markle’s dad: ‘This guy sucks’

Thomas Markle with his daughter, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex.

Chrissy Teigen has plenty to say about Meghan Markle's dad's loose lips.

The supermodel and cookbook author took to Twitter on Saturday to slam Thomas Markle, who has given yet another interview casting doubts and negativity over his daughter and her new husband Prince Harry.

"This guy … this guy sucks," Teigen, 32, tweeted. "What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing."

Teigen also shared snaps from his Daily Mail interview, in which he claims he's been cut off from Meghan's life.

Thomas Markle on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

"I used to have a phone number and text number for personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off," he said of his 36-year-old daughter.

Among his other statements, Thomas claims that Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, wouldn't have be pleased with the way he's being treated.

"They [the Royal Family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed," he said. "That's not what Diana stood for."

Thomas can't seem to keep quiet about Meghan's new role as Duchess Sussex.

In recent weeks he's commented on her smile, suspected she's in pain and fumed over President Donald Trump meeting Queen Elizabeth before him.

Thomas famously didn't walk his daughter down the aisle after he was caught up in a staged paparazzi shoot ahead of the wedding. He also claimed to have had a heart attack.

Meghan's sister, Samantha, recently admitted to selling out her sister for cash.

