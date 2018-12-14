Christmas break-ins bring grief to Noosa

UPSET: Kerrie Friend has been devastated by a recent break-in at her Noosa home.

BRAZEN thieves have robbed the Noosa home of television personality Kerrie Friend while she and husband Kenn Copenhaver slept.

The break-in has led Ms Friend to warn others about being vigilant when it comes to security during the holiday period.

"I'm a pretty tough cookie but this has left me shaken,” she said.

"We were asleep in bed only two rooms away ... I keep thinking it could have been so much worse.

"I want to warn people that it's not just a Brisbane or Gold Coast thing - it's happening here in Noosa, too.”

The couple had personal and electrical items stolen, including the batteries from their cars.

"They even tried to take the big screen TV.

"They took the time to unscrew it but I think it must have been too big for them to get out through the loungeroom window.

"We've lived in the US for 25 years and know about home security but we had let our guard down.

"We are now doing things we used to do in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and I'm really sad about that.

"Our house is totally in lockdown now and we

have installed security cameras.”

Christmas is a busy time for thieves, with RACQ insurance data revealing almost 5000 home theft claims in the past three years home totalling $19million.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross urged Queenslanders who were going away for Christmas to consider their home security and take simple precautions before heading off.