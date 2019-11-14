Menu
Santa will arrive at 6pm on Sunday December 1 for the annual Doonan Christmas Carols event.
News

Christmas carols in the showgrounds

Alan Lander
14th Nov 2019 6:00 PM

THE fourth annual Community Christmas Carols event at Doonan is this year taking place on Sunday, December 1.

There will be plenty to enjoy at Eumundi Showgrounds under the stars, with a big range of performers, including Little Seed Theatre Company, Noosa District Concert Band, The Kitty Kats, Emma Tomlinson, Debra Casey and a host of talent from the likes of Good Shepherd and Sunshine Beach high schools, also Eumundi Calisthenics.

Of course, Santas will make a special arrival in a convoy of Doonan Rural Fire Brigade trucks.

There will be plenty of food available, including hamburgers, hot dogs, potato swirls, gelato and coffee.

Make sure to bring a picnic rug, insect repellent and a voice ready to join in the singing.

Entry is a gold coin donation and parking is available on-site.

The gates open at 4pm, with Santa arriving at 6pm and the event closes at 8pm.

