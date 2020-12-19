Christmas cheer: It’s Coast Guard to the jolly lolly rescue

Santa is going to do a sweep of the river tomorrow with bags full of free lollies for the kids that to Coast Guard Noosa.

Santa is going to do a sweep of the river tomorrow with bags full of free lollies for the kids that to Coast Guard Noosa.

All those kids camping out with their families along the Noosa River here’s the latest bulletin from Coast Guard Noosa – never fear Santa is here.

And tomorrow morning he and Mrs Claus will be doing their fabulous river run handing out free lollies in a Coast Guard tradition that can be traced back to the 1990s under legendary flotilla commander Bill Asmar.

Modern day commander Ian Hutchins confirmed that Santa has been deemed an essential worker in Noosa this Christmas and with his overseas connections may have even had his COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“Santa’s going to be leaving here at Munna Point on Sunday, at 10.30am and he’ll be proceeding to the Noosa Marina,” Mr Hutchins said.

“He’ll be handing out lollies along the way.

“We just want to get the word out so we hope the kids line the river banks. They normally swim out to meet us, there’s a lot of noise and excitement along the riverbanks,” Mr Hutchins said.

Coast Guard Noosa is on hand 24/7 to help people in trouble - often that involves crossing the notorious river mouth.

Santa has been in his COVID-free bubble at headquarters and all the lollies are wrapped and handled with health care in mind.

“He’ll have a face mask on under his beard,” Mr Hutchins said.

He said this jolly band of volunteers get a great kick out of this annual institution.

“They like doing it we’ve had a rush of volunteers to be Mrs Claus this year,” he said.

Mr Hutchins said Noosa’s waterways are already busy with a lot of holiday-makers in town.

“There are a lot of people who aren’t familiar with the river and the channels and the seasonal (6 knot) speed limits in the river,” he said.

Coast Guard Noosa always sees a spike in their call outs over the holiday break.

“Over the year we average three assists per week but during the holiday season we can get that on a Saturday or Sunday easily,” Mr Hutchins said.

“It’s all hands on deck, our Christmas rosters are filled now and we’ll be doing the usual collection at the Tewantin car ferry,” he said.