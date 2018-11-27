Christmas cheer lights up Noosa

FESTIVE FUN: Hastings Street will be alive with Christmas spirit on Friday.

THE festive season is almost upon us and Hastings Street will welcome it in true Noosa style this Friday.

In what has become a community-favourite event, the Annual Lighting of the Hastings Street Christmas Tree with bring the magic of Christmas to town with lots to see for the children.

Organised by the Hastings Street Association, the evening will include entertainment, balloons and a Children's Christmas Pantomime in the Surf Club carpark.

Association president Shane Harvey said it was an annual traditional that had been going for more than a decade.

"Everyone loves to see the annual lighting of the tree,” Mr Harvey said.

"It really is for the children to come on down and meet Santa.”

"There will be performers and entertainers walking up and down and we will have Miss Donna the balloon artist.”

Word from up north is that Santa will touch down on our shores and make his way down Hastings Street for the big celebration with his helpers handing out goodies for the children.

Santa's helpers also suggest families bring a blanket to sit of to enjoy the pantomime.

Mr Harvey said they are running the Christmas show again after it was so successful with the children last year.

"The night is a good family time for everyone to kick off the festive season in Noosa.”

The free community event is happening at the Hastings Street Main roundabout on November 30 from 5.30pm.