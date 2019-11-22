Menu
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Noosa Marina will have a visit from Santa on November 30 as they turn on their Christmas lights ahead of the festive season.
News

Christmas cheer set to shine bright

Caitlin Zerafa
22nd Nov 2019 2:00 PM
FESTIVE cheer will be bright at Tewantin later this month as they prepare for the Christmas season with a special visit from the man in red himself.

Santa will join in the celebration as Noosa Marina turn on their Christmas lights on November 30.

Noosa Marina general manager Warren Smith said it will be a fun night for all.

“Come and see our Christmas lights being switched on and be entertained with live music throughout the evening,” he said.

“Santa will be calling in to have a chat to the children to make sure that no one forgets anyone’s special present on Christmas Day.”

The evening will run from 5.30—9pm and will coincide with their twilight markets.

“We will also be having twilight markets which will be a great opportunity to find unusual gifts for Christmas you wouldn't find in a store.”

Mr Smith said restaurants Pier 11, Riverdeck and Noosa Italian were taking bookings for the evening as other options were available at the fish market or Harbour Wine Bar.

Noosa Marina recently held their annual Halloween event which was successful in raising $1000 for Drought Angels.

“It was a really big, successful night,” Mr Smith said.

“We had 3500 people come along on the night, it was great fun especially for the children.”

