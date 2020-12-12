Christmas convoy connecting Noosa

Noosa turned out on the home streets to welcome the Christmas Convoy.

A wave of Christmas cheer has literally rolled through the Noosa Shire as Santa gifted locals with the inaugural Connecting Noosa Christmas Convoy.

The Generous Jolly Gent from the North Pole was steered through the streets of Noosa and the hinterland alongside elected councillors and dedicated council and emergency services officers.

There was even a surprise visit to Ozcare Noosa Heads Aged Care Facility and an

the unscheduled stop at Hastings St.

A merry Mayor Clare Stewart and a festive Cr Joe Jurisevic spread the christmas cheer during the week.

Noosa Police Officer in Charge Ben Carroll said it was a thrill to be involved in this COVIDSafe event.

“We jumped at the chance to be part of the convoy because it’s a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas with our community,” he said.

“Our officers and all emergency service providers have been tested through last year’s bushfires and during the pandemic shutdown.”

The Noosa Council driven convoy supported by Cricks Noosa was described by Mayor Clare Stewart as an uplifting experience.

