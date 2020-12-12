Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa turned out on the home streets to welcome the Christmas Convoy.
Noosa turned out on the home streets to welcome the Christmas Convoy.
News

Christmas convoy connecting Noosa

Peter Gardiner
12th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A wave of Christmas cheer has literally rolled through the Noosa Shire as Santa gifted locals with the inaugural Connecting Noosa Christmas Convoy.

The Generous Jolly Gent from the North Pole was steered through the streets of Noosa and the hinterland alongside elected councillors and dedicated council and emergency services officers.

There was even a surprise visit to Ozcare Noosa Heads Aged Care Facility and an

the unscheduled stop at Hastings St.

A merry Mayor Clare Stewart and a festive Cr Joe Jurisevic spread the christmas cheer during the week.
A merry Mayor Clare Stewart and a festive Cr Joe Jurisevic spread the christmas cheer during the week.

Noosa Police Officer in Charge Ben Carroll said it was a thrill to be involved in this COVIDSafe event.

“We jumped at the chance to be part of the convoy because it’s a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas with our community,” he said.

“Our officers and all emergency service providers have been tested through last year’s bushfires and during the pandemic shutdown.”

The Noosa Council driven convoy supported by Cricks Noosa was described by Mayor Clare Stewart as an uplifting experience.

,

.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $4b golden summer to sizzle for Qld tourism

        Premium Content $4b golden summer to sizzle for Qld tourism

        News Queensland’s embattled tourism industry has been handed an early Christmas present, with projections of a gigantic windfall as Kiwis join the throngs visiting.

        Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        Premium Content Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        News Welcome to Bite Club: Shark attack victims tell their horrific tales

        RACQ names Coast road as ‘worst’ in state

        RACQ names Coast road as ‘worst’ in state

        News Hinterland locals are particularly concerned about their safety as large quarry...