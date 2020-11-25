Christmas convoy offers an emergency response

Santa checks in with Noosa Acting Inspector Ben Carroll (right), Kent Mayne from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (middle) and Annette Morris from Queensland Ambulance Services.

Noosa’s Christmas spirit will be a moving visual feast this year with local emergency services joining forces with Noosa Council over four nights to spread the festive cheer.

With many favourite community events forced to cancel this year due to COVID-19, the Connecting Noosa Christmas Convoy will also give local families the chance to recognise the efforts of local emergency services following one of the most challenging 12 months.

The convoy is an initiative of Noosa Council with the support of Noosa’s local emergency services and corporate support from the likes of Cricks Noosa.

Noosa Police Officer in Charge Ben Carroll was delighted to support this COVIDSafe event.

“We jumped at the chance to be part of the convoy because it’s a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas with our community,” Acting Inspector Carroll said.

“Our officers and all emergency service providers have been tested through last year’s bushfires and during the pandemic shutdown,” he said.

Mayor Clare Stewart said the convoy aims to spread the Christmas cheer through the shire in these uncertain times.

“It’s unfortunate that many of the regular community Christmas events can’t go ahead due to the pandemic restrictions, but hopefully this will ensure we can all enjoy the Christmas spirit with our neighbours and family,” Cr Stewart said.

The convoy runs from Monday December 7 to Thursday December 10. Maps of the routes will be available shortly on council’s website.

The convoy starts in Boreen Point and Cooroibah on Monday night December 7 and moves to Kin Kin, Cooran, Pomona and Cooroy on Tuesday.

It travels through parts of Tewantin on Wednesday December 10, followed by the beachside suburbs of Peregian, Castaways and Sunrise Beach on Thursday afternoon December 11.