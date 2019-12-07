Christmas fireworks cancelled in Cooroy

Fireworks will be missing from this year's Christmas in Cooroy.

CHRISTMAS in Cooroy is the latest major Noosa festive event to place a ban on fireworks.

And 11th hour cancellation as reported on Cooroy social media said the decision was made as a result of the current total fire ban.

At 7.15pm tonight the Cooroy night sky usually lights up with a “fabulous firework display thanks to Cooroy RSL – the envy of many similar celebrations on the coast”.

But not tonight.

“The site and conditions have been reassessed today and the fireworks for Saturday night have been cancelled,” an event spokesperson said yesterday.

Linda McMullen posted: “Thank God, common sense prevailed. Or maybe just a bit of community pressure.”

Robn/Rhonda Kavanagh posted: “That’s a good call. Well done to the committee.”

However Anthony Bruhn said this was a “stupid decision. So many kids were looking forward to this” while a disappointed mum said her daughter felt like Christmas has been cancelled.

Kelly Hanson said of the cancellation: “Good! My life will not end because I don’t see fireworks at Christmas this year. Such a responsible decision. I hope they invest the cash in a laser light show or they donate it to the rural fire service, SES and animal hospitals.”

Peter Moffitt said: “Maybe the people who are complaining here about the cancellation should just take a quiet drive with their kids around Lake Cooroibah or, any recently fire-affected area and look at the devastation.”

And when it’s all said and done, Christmas in Cooroy starting from 4pm today at Apex Park will be a tonne of mostly free fun, so get out there and support such a thriving and caring community.