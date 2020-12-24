Christmas forecast: Heat relief with ‘fraction’ of rain

Brothers Will 10, and Kade Page 6, from Sydney, playing with their dogs Rusty and Pippy on a stormy Christmas Day morning at Stumers Creek on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard/File

Brothers Will 10, and Kade Page 6, from Sydney, playing with their dogs Rusty and Pippy on a stormy Christmas Day morning at Stumers Creek on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard/File

Coast residents can rest easy knowing Christmas celebrations won’t be ruined by wet weather with only “a fraction of a millimetre” expected to fall across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting cooler temperatures, cloud coverage and a small amount of rain for Christmas Day.

Forecaster Livio Regano said the Coast could expect “pleasant” weather.

“We are expecting a little bit of rain, but it won’t upset too many people,” he said.

“The main issue is the temperature, it will be a lot cooler with a top of 27.

“If it does rain it will be drizzling, only a fraction of a millimetre, it won’t interfere with celebrations.”

Christmas forecast: Wet weather on the cards

Extremely distressing: Baby boy pulled from river at resort

Mr Regano said a cooler change, which hit the Coast yesterday afternoon caused the temperature drop.

“You would have felt yesterday afternoon the air was less heavy,” he said.

“The humidity has dropped and our nights are not as hot, we are expecting 20 or even 19 degrees rather than mid 20s which have been horrible.”

He said a cloud band would also hover over the Coast.

Mr Regano said it was another story for central and northern Queenslanders who are expecting “monsoonal” rain during Christmas.

Fifteen to 20km/h south to south-easterly winds are expected earlier on Christmas morning, before turning to east to south-easterly in the middle of the day.