Christmas gift of love to hospice

CHRISTMAS came early for Katie Rose Cottage last Friday and Saturday with $3700 being raised for the hospice from the raffle proceeds at Noosa Chorale’s Christmas Cheer Wassail.

Love was the theme and The J was transformed into a fairyland of illuminated hearts and festive decorations for the popular concerts now in their 12th year.

It was two nights of mince pies, Christmas carols, cheese platters and loads of singing fun and the theme was reflected with carols like Love Came Down at Christmas.

Even The Beatles were remembered with their all-time classic All You Need Is Love with members of the audience coming on stage, holding the letters of the song title, and joining the choir.

“Many of those who are regular Wassailers say that for them the Wassail is really the start of celebrating Christmas,” Chorale president Gai Ramsay said.

“Each year it’s a sellout. Noosa people love sitting at ‘cabaret-style’ tables, having a few drinks, something to eat and joining the choir with the singalong from word sheets of well-known carols.”

“This year we wanted to help a charity and Katie Rose has such a special place in Noosa hearts.

“Our community is blessed to have such a unique hospice here.”