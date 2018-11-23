Christmas gifts that live and last

IT WAS only a few months ago the Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends were able to officially open their propagating facility at the gardens and since then they have been very busy propagating plants for their forthcoming summer plant sale on Saturday, December 1.

"Having this facility has enabled us to propagate from plants growing at the Botanic Gardens and also from our members' own gardens, many of which are being offered at this sale,” propagation team leader David Lee said.

And whether you are looking to spruce up your garden for all those Christmas visitors or perhaps looking for a gift that just keeps on giving, there is certainly a wide selection for the gardener.

"We have bush tucker plants such as native plum and mydgen berries, Australian natives and climbers, succulents and bromeliads,” David said.

"And if you are looking for some great leaf colours there are also rubras and Blackman silver plants.

"The begonias are just stunning and we have some grass trees and collectibles for the gardening enthusiast.”

And while you are at the gardens, why not take some time out to go for a stroll and check out all the beautiful summer flowering plants and trees.

The summer sale runs from 9am to midday on Saturday, December 1 at Noosa Botanic Gardens on Lake Macdonald Dr.