Christmas hike 'gift' on the cards in council

Lions Park at Noosa Heads left worse for wear after wet weather, vehicles and events take their toll.

NOOSA Lions Park peak Christmas parking could double to $20 a vehicle to discourage traffic congestion if councillors accept the latest staff recommendation as part of the free holiday bus service arrangements.

Staff want to introduce the gridlock-busting holiday initiative from Boxing Day to January 5 and also again at Easter from March 30 to April 8.

Part of the proposal is to again approve the use of Noosa Heads Lions Park as a car park for the Christmas and Easter periods, with the car park to be managed by the Tewantin-Noosa Lions Club.

Staff want to increase the charge 100% from $10 with 35.5% of the parking revenue flowing back to the Tewantin-Noosa Lions Club while the rest will flow into council coffers with some of it used to regenerate the park after its heavy vehicle use.

"For many years, the Noosa Heads Lions Park has been converted into a paid car park during the Christmas and Easter free holiday buses program,” the report said.

"There has not been a fee increase since its inception.”

The aim is to "discourage vehicles entering the Hastings St precinct during the busy Christmas and Easter holiday period” and the report notes the nearby Bay Village parking fee is $8 per hour.

The Lions club has requested to increase its share from $3 a vehicle to $3.55 under the proposed new arrangement.

"They will have to increase insurance costs for holding larger sums of cash and will need to invest in an electronic payment method due to people carrying less cash.”

The Tewantin-Noosa Lions Club will in turn pay 45% of its parking revenue with the Cooroy Camphor Laurel group which helps with parking vehicles.

The recommendations will be discussed in council today and voted on next Thursday.

