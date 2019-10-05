Christmas in Cooroy cheer boosted as Santas stroll in to town

Christmas in Cooroy is looking to increase the fin this year.

A JOLLY good Christmas in Cooroy is bursting with bigger and better free gifts to the Noosa community and beyond.

Now in its 15th Year this year and the amazing volunteer committee have come up with some exciting plans to make it bigger and better and best of all it’s still all free.

Plans have been released for the put Saturday, December 7, annual highlight as the community comes together and celebrates.

Of course, the amazing Cooroy community spirit makes it such a great afternoon and the program is packed full of fun and entertaining activities!

This year there are more rides than ever before thanks to the very generous businesses in Cooroy. with the giant slide, giant castle and giant spinning tea cup ride that have been favourites for years.

New this year is Laser Tag sponsored by Sunny Coast Accountants and giant games like Jenga, Connect Four and checkers sponsored by Eden Private Hospital.

There is also a Photo Booth which means you can take home a photographic memory of all the fun you had with friends and family.

The Cooroy Fish n Chips Santa Sack Races are back and everyone that participates in this old-fashioned fun gets a lucky dip prize.

Cooroy Legal Centre sponsor a foam party with a foam cannon that fires into a foam pit — a great way to cool down.

The mini 4WDs thanks to Madill Motor Group rev the place up and the animal farm with all the cute and cuddly farm babies steal the show for families alongside the face painting and even free popcorn.

Everyone’s highlight is the Bendigo Bank street parade with a theme this year of “A Moment in Time” rivalled by the Great Santa Stroll where Santa suited locals raise funds for Leukaemia Foundation.

Jump on the www.christmasincooroy.com.au website to find out all the details.

Christmas in Cooroy is run by the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce with the support of the Rotary Club of Cooroy and funding from fantastic local business sponsors including Noosa Council and Cooroy Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank.