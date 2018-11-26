Christmas in Cooroy starts Friday

CHRISTMAS in Cooroy is unique in so many ways - not the least of which is that it is all free.

The crowds that attend year after year attest, they are absolutely rapt that there is so much on offer and such a fantastic community spirit to the entire event.

The festive fun kicks off on Friday from 6.45pm with the lighting of the magnificent Christmas tree with snow flurries to delight the crowds. The whole of town also looks great thanks to volunteers who put up the street decorations.

The fun continues on Saturday from 4pm when the festival kicks off. A big crowd favourite is the Street Parade with 30 floats and community groups weaving up Maple Street decorated and looking absolutely fabulous.

This year participants will decorate their floats in the theme of Past, Present and Future.

A new addition this year is the Great Santa Stroll which will see Santa-suit clad strollers join the street parade with the first 50 registrations provided with a suit to stroll in, and all ages eligible to participate.

For kids who would like some old-fashioned fun, there is the Santa Sack Races and every child gets a prize.

There's the East versus West Tug-of-War competition, and, as if that wasn't enough, Santa Claus himself drops in to visit the children of Cooroy and give them all a sweet treat.

There are free rides including the giant slide, cup and saucer and jumping castle, mini 4WDs and animal farm, a foam party pit, free face painting and free popcorn.

There is also entertainment throughout the evening on the stage in Apex Park with Pineapple Crush and Smokin Mirrors and the fireworks display will light up the sky, giving a truly magical display.

The only thing you pay for is if you want to buy something from a food or market stall or partake in a Christmas tipple at the bar.

There is something for everyone at Christmas in Cooroy plus it has a fantastic community vibe and the whole town comes out to celebrate the start of the festive season so make sure you don't miss out. Grab your family and friends and head over to Apex Park from 4pm on Saturday.