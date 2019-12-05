Christmas joy in Cooroy is free

The street parade at Christmas in Cooroy helps set the chamber apart.

The street parade at Christmas in Cooroy helps set the chamber apart.

EVEN the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge of Charles Dickens infamy would find Christmas in Cooroy this Saturday value for money.

That’s because thanks to a wholehearted community effort, the entire event offers free entertainment.

And after 15 years of celebrations the Christmas Eves have made this magical event in Apex Park bigger and better thanks to fantastic sponsors and the generous volunteers who help the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce bring joy to families near and far.

The festive spirit kicks off Friday night with the prelude of the carols and the lighting of the Christmas tree, outside Cooroy RSL at 6:45pm to 7pm – and be warned, it’s likely to snow.

And then on Saturday the fun begins from 4pm. For some old-fashioned fun, join in the Santa sack races or the giant games like giant egg and spoon race, Jenga, Connect 4 and checkers or grab a photo in the free photo booth.

If musical entertainment appeals, you can catch the Coast Academy of Song and Dance at 4pm; Pineapple Crush at 6pm and Claptomaniacs playing through the evening – all on the Cooroy Supa IGA Main Stage in Apex Park.

At 4.30pm there is the awesome street parade with more that 30 floats decorated to the theme of “A Moment in Time”, all vying for the chance to win Best Float and led by the Noosa District Pipe Band.

If dress up is your thing, then get your best Christmas outfit on and join the Great Santa Stroll for the chance to win a $200 prize for best dressed.

Or if you’d like to just join in the stroll and help raise funds and awareness for the Leukaemia Foundation, register at the Santa Stroll desk and receive a free Santa costume to wear.

All the rides are free too including slide, jumping castle and tea cups, mini 4WDs, laser tag and a baby animal farm

There is also free face painting and a foam party with fluffy foam to play in offering a great way to cool down.

The East versus West Tug of War sees businesses and residents from each side of the railway tracks battle it out with the big rope. You can even join in if you get in and register early.

Santa even visits as well as hearing Christmas wishes in his special grotto.

The night will finish with bang with fireworks at 7.15pm

with a colour explosion in the sky. All safely monitored by the awesome team at KCs

There are food stalls, a few market stalls with novelties and a bar.

This event is run by Cooroy Chamber of Commerce with support from the Rotary Club of Cooroy, a community grant from Noosa Council and sponsorship from the many sponsors.