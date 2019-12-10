CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2019: Best displays around Noosa

ARE you putting up Christmas lights this year?

We’re compiling a comprehensive Christmas lights list to make it easy to navigate your way to festive fun when the sun goes down.

We want to compile the most detailed list of the BEST places to see all the Christmas lights in the Noosa region, so if you have lights up – or have seen an amazing display – and it’s not on our list, please let us know. Email noosaed@scnews.com.au or add the address to the comments below.

Christmas Lights 2019

Noosa/Noosaville

Hastings Street Christmas tree, Noosa Heads

Bluefin Court, Noosaville

Tewantin

Leith Place, Tewantin

Gooloi Crt, Tewantin

8 Birkdale Crt, Tewantin

5 Dirum Court, Tewantin

1 Pickering Court, Tewantin

59 Carramar Street, Tewantin

Griffith Ave, Tewantin

Ross Court, Tewantin

Cooroy

Maple St Christmas tree, Cooroy

63 Gumboil Road, Lake MacDonald

Peregian Springs

The Ave, Peregian Springs

23 Augusta Circuit, Peregian Springs

9 Bellbird Place, Peregian Springs

13 Sundew Place Place, Peregian Springs

16 Laurina Way, Peregian Springs

61 Sandhurst Crescent, Peregian Springs