CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2020: Where to find the best displays

It's the most wonderful time of the year and Sunshine Coast residents are getting in the spirit by decking out their homes with lights.

Searching for the best displays is an important holiday tradition and the Daily has you covered with an interactive list.

We've mapped out more than 130 addresses sure to satisfy your Christmas light cravings as suburbs battle it out to be named the most festive in the region.

With street names like Ginger Bell Ave and Jingellic Dr, there are bound to be some impressive displays on the Coast.

Have you spotted one we've missed? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

* If you're unable to access the map, log on to your desktop.