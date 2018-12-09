Christmas makes a Peregian Beach drop on Tuesday

SEEING Santa soaring from the sky isn't an everyday sight - unless you're in Peregian Beach for the annual carols on Tuesday.

Since taking over the helm three years ago, East Coast Originals has put its own spin on the 54-year-old event, complete with a skydiving Santa and his trusty litter of rainbow elves.

President Kim Fergusson said the community event had become easier to run with time but it was a huge honour and chance to give back to Peregian residents.

"We do really appreciate Peregian Beach,” she said.

"People from all over the entire Sunshine Coast come, from as far as Brisbane and Gympie - the community puts up with a lot from us.

"It's a way for us to give back to the community and say thanks for letting us be at Peregian each year and each month.

"The hard work is all worth it when (you) see the kids running towards Santa on the beach.”

Although Santa may steal the thunder in the hearts of the kids, carols will be performed alongside originals from local artists throughout the afternoon.

There will be circus acts and roaming angels, face paints and tasty treats, artist merchandise and the much-loved carol candle.

It will be held from 5pm on Tuesdayat Peregian Beach Park.

For any wet weather updates, visit facebook.com/