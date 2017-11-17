Christmas question: when should the decorations go up?

BE MERRY: Christmas decorations have gone up in Cooroy, and shopping centres have been sporting them for weeks, but is mid-November too early?

BE MERRY: Christmas decorations have gone up in Cooroy, and shopping centres have been sporting them for weeks, but is mid-November too early?

SIX weeks out from Christmas, Santa's little helpers were busy decorating Cooroy with Christmas cheer.

Tinsel, statues, baubles and wreaths were going up on November 11 in the main streets of town, but it begs the question - is it too early for Christmas decorations?

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce president Danielle Taylor admitted Cooroy's festive adornment took place a little earlier this year.

"It was one week earlier," Ms Taylor said.

"Normally they would go up this weekend (November 18), but we had the farmer's market this weekend which a lot of our volunteers help with, and then we need to get organised for Christmas in Cooroy.

Reader poll When should Christmas decorations go up? December 1st

The sooner the better!

Christmas Eve

Mid to end of November is acceptable View Results Vote

"Christmas in Cooroy is always the first Saturday in December, it is a little earlier this year on the second (December 2).

"We like to give ourselves a bit of time between weekends to prepare.

"We had that same discussion - is it too early? But we had to do it."

Photos View Photo Gallery

While there isn't any single agreed date that Christmas decorations should go up, Ms Taylor said shops getting festive two months before Christmas was a bit absurd.

"The first of December can be when your decorations are supposed to go up," Ms Taylor said.

"In October I went in to a shop (that was decorated for Christmas), and I went, that really is too early."

She said the town's response to the decorating had been overwhelmingly positive.

"So many people came up and said they 'look fantastic, thank you very much, how beautiful, what a great job'.

"We only had two people jokingly say 'don't you think it's a bit early for Christmas decorations?'

"It takes about four to five hours to put the decorations up. Everybody works together really well.

"There'd be thousands of dollars of decorations - there would easily be 1000 baubles we put up, and a couple of hundred metres of garland."

The annual lighting of the Cooroy Christmas tree takes place on December 1 at 6pm, and Christmas in Cooroy is on December 2.

Christmas in Cooroy organisers are looking for more floats for the street parade. Visit christmasin cooroy.com.au for more.