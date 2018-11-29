Christmas rubbished as we let our recycling standards slip

STAY on Santa's 'nice list' this Christmas and recycle!

Christmas is a special time of year - full of friends, family and food - but it can also result in a lot of excess and unnecessary waste.

In the final column from Noosa Council's Waste Education Team for 2018, read some of their suggestions for living lighter this Christmas with some core recycling efforts.

Did you know that rubbish increases by around 30 per cent over the Christmas period? So it's a good time of year to remember the main recycling message of 'Avoid, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle', and actively make choices that don't create waste in the first place!

Avoid: Wrapping paper! Christmas wrapping paper is one of the biggest sources of waste, with more than 8,000 tonnes being used each year - that's around 50,000 trees! Instead of using wrapping paper, use old maps, newspapers, sewing patters, comics, reused paper or even used office paper. Fabric is another great resource to wrap presents in, or get the kids to draw on the other side of used paper - it's fun and can still be recycled!

Reduce: Food waste! Christmas is a popular time of year to indulge and enjoy plenty of good food and drink. But have a think about just how much leftover food ends up in the bin. This year, create a specific food plan and also think about how leftovers can be used in other recipes the days following your Christmas feast!

Reuse: Christmas cards! While keeping or recycling Christmas cards are two options, why not think about cutting out the picture on the front of the card to make your own gift tags?

Recycle: Everything! Whether it's the empty champagne bottle from Christmas lunch or the old clothes you don't want anymore because you got some beautiful new pieces from Santa; be sure to carefully consider how to consciously recycle everything that you've used - or are no longer using - once December 25th is over. Yes - the 'squirty cream' aerosol cans can be recycled, as well as aluminium trays and foil. And remember that Christmas wrapping paper can be recycled (don't worry about the sticky tape!) but don't put in the shiny foil and cellophane or ribbons.

There are plenty of recycling tips on the Noosa Council website at www.noosa.qld.gov.au/

recycling or check out the Noosa Council recycling app for just - search 'RecycleSmart' in the App store.

Noosa News is proud to have partnered with Noosa Council in an effort to increase recycling.