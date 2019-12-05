Christmas set to float in all lit up

A merry time for one an all at the Noosa Waters Christmas flotilla.

A merry time for one an all at the Noosa Waters Christmas flotilla.

CHRISTMAS is again setting sail along Noosa Waters’ canal with the annual festive flotilla all lit sup for the crowds of onlookers.

The big event that tells everyone Christmas is just around the corner is on Friday, December 20.

The Noosa Waters Residents Association has organised Christmas Flotilla which has been wowing locals and visitors alike and Commodore Frank Matus expects this year will see 100 or more craft participating.

“The boaties are all in keen competition to see who can present the best looking boat,” he said.

“As part of this, the crew on each boat usually dress in Christmas clobber, and attached to the boats are Santa Claus figures, reindeer, sleighs, Santa’s elves, and enough lights to start a Bunnings outlet.”

While the crews on the boats ply the canals and merrily sing Christmas Carols, landlubbers line the canal banks, bridges and parks throughout the Noosa Waters Estate.

The prime locations to see the glittering passing parade are the two Saltwater bridges, the footbridge linking Mermaid Quay with Seahorse Pl, and the many public parks that are a feature of Noosa Waters.

There is a serious side to the flotilla, with the much prized award for the Best Dressed Boat is on offer.

Competition for this honour is fierce, and the flotilla skippers have been working out how to make their boat attract the attention of the judges, with the quality of the entrants better and better each year.

Noosa Community Radio 101.3 FM will once again be supporting the event, with live reporting of the event as it unfolds, and playing Christmas Carols from 6pm to 8pm on the night.

The assembly point is at the Saltwater Ave/ Masthead Quay bridge from 6.45pm, with the parade scheduled to be led off by the Coast Guard at 7pm.

Once all craft are in place, Coast Guard Noosa will signal the start with two loud blasts from their air horns, and the parade will be under way.

For more details, including a map of the course the flotilla will follow throughout the canal waterways, see www.nooswaters.org, and click on “Events”.

Enquiries can otherwise be directed to Commodore Frank Matus at 0400 225 381.