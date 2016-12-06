32°
Christmas so Cooroy

6th Dec 2016 7:42 AM
Follow that Yellow Brick Road to CVhrostmas in Coory with Monique Vecchio, Tracy Vecchio and Seb Paul Vecchio.
Follow that Yellow Brick Road to CVhrostmas in Coory with Monique Vecchio, Tracy Vecchio and Seb Paul Vecchio. Contributed

ALL the world was a stage for Cooroy on Saturday as Christmas in Cooroy's fabulous street parade took on the glitter of Hollywood, with blonde bombshells and Egyptian queens channelling Marilyn Monroe and Liz Taylor.

Thousands turned out to the hinterland's biggest free Christmas event on Friday and Saturday.

And there was even some special effects from Mother Nature doing an impersonation of Cecil B DeMille's biblical big moments on screen with lashings of rain, and later, thunder.

But not even the storm, which called "cut” on the evening could stop everyone from having a fantastic time with the Santa race down the main drag always a crowd favourite.

Check out Friday's Noosa News for coverage of the fleet-footed jolly types, who should be hitting the sack as they have a big December 24 of deliveries ahead of them.

Organisers once again said a big thank you to the volunteers, who did all the not very glamorous jobs from putting out barriers, to selling raffle tickets, picking up rubbish and putting up and pulling down signage and marquees.

"These volunteers gives thousands of hours to make this event happen and they manage to do it will smiles on their faces and even still manage to find time to dress up in costume to put smiles on other people's faces,” they posted on Facebook.

"Of course, a huge thank you also to the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Cooroy which run Christmas in Cooroy.

One Christmas in Cooroy goer Jimmy Haffenden-Carr rated the events highly: "Great family affair! Loved it. All about community here. Glad to be a part of it and hoping to contribute next year too. Thank you to everyone and their efforts, to make it what it is.”

Andy Flitter added: "Always a great afternoon and evening - well worth travelling for and all the rides are free for the kids from 4pm!”

