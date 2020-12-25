Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
News

Christmas tragedy as man drowns

by Mark Buttler and Sarah Booth
25th Dec 2020 5:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man is dead and a second is missing after a beach tragedy at Wilsons Promontory this afternoon.

The men were swimming with friends at popular Squeaky Beach when they got into trouble about 3.40pm.

One of them was dragged to the sand by a member of the public.

Those at the scene applied CPR but the man died.

Local police and a helicopter are scouring nearby waters looking for the other swimmer.

The Victoria Police water police are also en route to the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Squeaky Beach is a busy beach during the summer months, frequently packed with overseas and domestic visitors.

Conditions can be dangerous, especially when there is a solid swell, because of its steep nature and rips.

Originally published as Christmas tragedy as man drowns at Wilsons Prom

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free calls: Where you can phone Australia on Telstra’s tab

        Premium Content Free calls: Where you can phone Australia on Telstra’s tab

        News Your chance to connect with the Christmas spirit and help put a disconnect on mentally damaging loneliness.

        Riders wanted to keep Light Horse memory alive

        Premium Content Riders wanted to keep Light Horse memory alive

        News The Light Horse Maleny troop have issued a call-out for more members to keep the...

        Five injured: Teen flown to hospital after rollover

        Premium Content Five injured: Teen flown to hospital after rollover

        Breaking A teenage boy has been flown to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Noosa...

        The Naughty List: what to avoid giving pets this Christmas

        Premium Content The Naughty List: what to avoid giving pets this Christmas

        Offbeat While there’s nothing better than letting furry friends join in with the...