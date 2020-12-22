Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Christmas trees vandalised by ‘small-minded person’

by Bronwyn Farr
22nd Dec 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS trees across the Tablelands have been vandalised by "people with too much time on their hands", Tablelands Regional Council acting mayor Kevin Cardew said.

"There has been vandalism of trees in various towns, and it is a cost to council and to the community," he said.

"It's disappointing that trees are put up for the benefit of the community and some small-minded person takes it all away from them."

Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.
Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.


Bree Hargraves from Tablelands Unite Facebook group put out a call for locals to redecorate trees and many community members were quick to respond, patching up the trees with new decorations.

Trees at Ravenshoe, Mt Garnet, Atherton, Dimbulah, Mareeba and Kuranda were victims of vandals.

Originally published as Christmas trees vandalised by 'small-minded person'

More Stories

christmas christmas tree vandals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves nick tradie's tools in midnight raid

        Premium Content Thieves nick tradie's tools in midnight raid

        Crime A Sunshine Coast man has lost thousands of dollars worth of tools after thieves broke into his work ute in a midnight raid.

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        Shed nails down men’s mental health

        Premium Content Shed nails down men’s mental health

        News Certain men have the highest rate of suicide in Australia and sheds like this can...

        Sounds like Christmas teen spirit for Coast

        Premium Content Sounds like Christmas teen spirit for Coast

        News Emerging music talent reaching out to Coast youth struggling to find shelter or put...