Church ready to appeal any refusal for paint ball

GAME ON: The land and road access of the church's proposed paintball games. Contributed

A COOROY church wanting to operate paintball games on its Marara Street premises insists it has offered to pay for the necessary road upgrades to improve traffic safety.

Noosa Council will vote Thursday on a planning recommendation to refuse the development application by the Hope Central Church to allow this use, in part because of the potential for "some serious safety issues”.

A council report said "the church has advised that such works are not within their capacity”, but church pastor Graham Young said one of its consulting engineers had proposed safety upgrades to the council, including road sealing and signage to be paid fully by the church.

"We couldn't do any more than what we've done,” Mr Young said.

"The church is being blocked from paying to have something done. We have been willing to pay for everything that needed to be done.”

He said the church's engineering reports found the upgrades could be implemented.

However, Mr Young said a cadastral survey indicated that a section of the road was owned by Queensland Rail and the church wanted the council to sort the complication out.

The council report said a 180m section of the road was outside the designated road reserve on railway land and would require a relocation west with a significant creek bank realignment.

Mr Young disputes the paintball traffic would increase the street's level of danger.

He said there would be only eight cars going in and out on the four paintball play nights per week.

"Why would they be too dangerous, but you've approved a church of 250 people?” the pastor said.

"We will go to the Planning and Environment Court (if the application is refused) because this doesn't make sense.

"We have a DA (development application) for 250 people approved 15 years ago.”

Mr Young said the church presently had a congregation of 100 people of a Sunday.

"So we've got plenty of scope to move here - plenty of room. We've got parking for 85 cars.

"We're not a very busy street, it's not a densely populated street.”

Mr Young said it was during the application advertising phase when local residents said the road would be too dangerous to handle extra traffic.

"From that point onwards, it's been an uphill battle for nearly a year.”

Mr Young said his church had previously run successful paintball nights in Sydney.

"It just made sense to have something for young men to do as a link back to the church,” Mr Young said.