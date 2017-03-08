Cigarette butt finds dominate clean up

RECYLED CREATIONS: Councillor Joe Jurisevic and Noosa MP Glen Elmes testing the new seat made from two tonnes of recycled rubbish found on Noosa beaches.

"THERE was an astonishing amount of cigarettes found,” said Kylie Moses from the Noosa Community Biosphere Association (NCBA).

She was speaking after 30 volunteers collected 1000 cigarette butts from Noosa Main Beach in one hour during the Laguna Real Estate Festival of Surfing on Friday afternoon.

A wooden pallet, 52 straws and a metal object resembling a pipe bracket were also found.

NCBA, Boomerang Bags Noosa, Unitywater, and Surfrider Foundation Sunshine Coast volunteers spent Friday afternoon scouring Noosa Main Beach collecting 63kg of rubbish.

"It's not coming from the sea,” Ms Moses said.

"It's all consumables.”

In the last few months Surfrider Foundation Sunshine Coast has found two tonnes of rubbish along Noosa beaches.

The rubbish was turned into a seat which was gifted to the Noosa Council on Friday after the clean up.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic and Noosa MP Glen Elmes were the first people to try out the seat.