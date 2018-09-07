Menu
Login
Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Crime

Bank shooting leaves four dead

by New York Post and staff writers
7th Sep 2018 1:47 AM

FOUR people were killed, including the gunman, and several injured Thursday morning after he opened fire at a bank in downtown Cincinnati, according to reports.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building at Fountain Square before he entered the lobby.

It was unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by police. The scene was declared secure at about 9.15 am (11:15pm AEST).

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

Police said there were several victims in the area of 511 Walnut St. in the city's central business district, a few blocks from Great American Ball Park along the Ohio River.

One victim was located at Fifth and Walnut streets, while another was discovered inside a nearby Graeter's ice cream shop, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Three men and one woman were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with gunshot wounds, hospital officials said.

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square in Cincinnati. Picture: AP
Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square in Cincinnati. Picture: AP

Zach Fritzhand, who works nearby, said he saw several people on stretchers who were not moving.

"There was definitely a lot of blood involved," he told the Enquirer.

 

Michael Richardson, who works in the Fifth Third Bank building, was just outside the main doors when he heard gunshots and saw a man firing inside the lobby.

"I looked behind me and saw the guy - he shot and then he shot again. After that I started running. I went around to the north side of the building and sat down," he said.

Richardson added that he saw a cop dragging a bleeding woman out of the bank lobby.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley stands at the scene as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of a shooting near Fountain Square, Cincinnati. Picture: AP
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley stands at the scene as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of a shooting near Fountain Square, Cincinnati. Picture: AP

The FBI sent agents to the scene to assist Cincinnati police.

"Fountain Square and the surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic," police said.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center hospital officials said they received four people suffering gunshot wounds.

"Our physicians and staff are focused on caring for the patients and their families. We prepare for situations like these and hope they never happen," Amanda Nageleisen, UC Health spokeswoman, said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all involved."

While Twitter immediately reacted with thoughts for the victims and their families, they were just as quick to comment on yet another shooting in the United States. 

 

 

 

 

bank cincinnati shooting editors picks

Top Stories

    Oyster project a key example

    Oyster project a key example

    News Noosa's Bring Back the Fish project proving so far successful in river rejuvenation

    Puppy fun for everyone

    Puppy fun for everyone

    News Four-legged friends and families help a good cause

    Council ready to join in the fun

    Council ready to join in the fun

    News Noosa Council staff will be out to enjoy the show

    Little star set to shine bright

    Little star set to shine bright

    News Five-year-old horse riding sensation ready for the Show

    Local Partners