HIT FILM: Claire Foy in The Girl in the Spider's Web.
News

Cinema guide for Noosa

14th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Charming

Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween

Halloween

Hunter Killer

Ladies in Black

The girl in the spiders web

THE next Seniors Morning Tea presents: Patrick screening on November 21 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.

The next Chicks at the Flicks presents: Second Act screening on November 28 at 7pm with lucky door prizes, pre-show entertainment and goodie bags starting from 6pm.

National Theatre Live returns with The Madness of George III screening on December 15 and 16 at 1pm and on December 19 at 10.30am.

For all the latest information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas.

Noosa News

