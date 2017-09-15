Cinematic festival buzz now in the Noosa air

STAR TURN: Actor Daniel Radcliffe is to be seen in the new Australian thriller, Jungle at the Noosa International Film Festival.

STAR TURN: Actor Daniel Radcliffe is to be seen in the new Australian thriller, Jungle at the Noosa International Film Festival. HECTOR ALVAREZ A

A WORLD of cinema is headed for the Sunshine Coast with the release of the Noosa International Film Festival program.

The festival will appeal to film lovers and filmmakers alike with industry workshops and 100 films screening over four days, from Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, October 29.

Short and feature length films from 31 countries will keep audiences glued to the screen, covering a diverse program of genres.

Festival president, Campbell Corfe says this year's program is more diverse than the inaugural festival and is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

"We have taken great care in ensuring the quality of the films and events at this year's festival will appeal to a wide audience,” Mr Corfe said.

"This year's program will be highly entertaining.”

The official Opening Night event takes place on Friday October 27 with the screening of new Australian thriller, Jungle starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Also confirmed is the return of Academy Award-winning cinematographer, John Seale as the festival's founding patron who will make appearances at multiple events.

"We are honoured Mr Seale will be joining us in Noosa again, this time as founding patron,” Mr Corfe said.

"We will also be welcoming Australian sound designer, James Currie to Noosa to share his insights into the magic of sound in cinema.”

James Currie worked beside Rolf de Heer on some of Australia's iconic films, including Ten Canoes and Charlie's Country and will present at the festival's Inside Cinema Q&A event.

A combination of music and cinema will also feature at the Noosa International Film Festival with two performances by local musicians.

Band of Frequencies will play a jazzy set alongside surfing documentary, Men of Wood & Foam told by local producer Phil Jarratt.

And a band from Eumundi, HoneyBird will perform a rock opera to the 1927 sci-fi classic, Metropolis.

Participating venues include BCC Cinemas, The J and Noosa Arts Theatres, Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas and Eumundi School of Arts Hall.

Early bird prices are available on some events until September 30.

Browse the full program at www.niff.com.au.

This should be available for viewing online at www.niff.com.au from 9am, this morning.