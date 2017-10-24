25°
Citizen's arrest earns praise from police

by Amber Macpherson

NOOSA police are praising the actions of bystanders who stopped a Noosa woman from causing a serious traffic crash after she was allegedly seen driving recklessly last week.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll alleges the 64-year-old woman nearly caused several crashes while driving on Gibson Rd and Eumundi Rd on the evening of October 18 before being stopped by members of the public.

"Witnesses advised police they saw a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road without its headlights on, along Gibson and Eumundi roads, Noosaville at about 7.45pm," Senior Sergeant Carroll said.

"Witnesses allege the vehicle almost collided with three oncoming vehicles and entered the roundabout at the corner of Eumundi Noosa Rd and Gibson Rd travelling in the wrong direction around the roundabout.

"Allegedly three vehicles were forced off the road, and another one in the roundabout had to get out of her way.

"The vehicle was stopped by members of the public who held the driver whilst they contacted police."

Police attended shortly after and took the woman into custody. She is due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on October 31 on charges including driving whilst under the influence of liquor and fail to supply specimen of breath.

While police usually discourage members of the public intervening in dangerous situations, Snr Sgt Carroll said the bystanders made the right decision after assessing the circumstances.

"It was a judgment call made by those people, and evidently the right one," he said.

"It is considered the members of the community who involved themselves in this matter have undoubtedly prevented what could have resulted in a very serious traffic crash."

