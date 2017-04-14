Claim for compo on Fraser Island

K'GARI: The traditional Fraser Island land owners are seeking compensation through the Federal Court.

DECADES after being a battle ground between environmentalists and sand miners, Fraser Island is facing another legal beachhead.

ABC radio has reported the traditional land owners, the Butchulla people, have gone to the Federal Court seeking freehold land, joint-management of the island and financial compensation.

They call Fraser, K'gari, or paradise.

The Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC has lodged a compensation claim, with secretary Christine Royan telling the ABC: "We would like some compensation that the government should have given us in the first place ... compensation for us to be sustainable ourselves without asking for any handouts from any body of government.”

The Butchulla are

seeking joint management with Queensland Parks

and Wildlife Service to

help manage the island's environment and

resources.

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines told the ABC it was aware of the claim for compensation made by the Butchulla people.

"The government will consider its approach to resolving this claim pending the outcome of an appeal in the Federal Court on the Timber Creek case,” the spokesman said.

"Millions and millions of dollars should be given back to us,” Ms Royan told the ABC.

"We want to put as much as we can back on K'gari to actually improve it.”