Claim plan cramps Peregian surf club's room to grow

A PEREGIAN community group believes the local surf club could have unreasonable restrictions placed on its future by the proposed new Noosa Plan.

Peregian Family and Friends Association said the draft plan "restricts the amount of usable space the surf club may contain to about the size of the current gym/training room”.

The group, in a mail out to supporters seeking 11th hour submissions to council before this week's council deadline, said the draft also "draws a line in front of the surf club on the ocean side to attempt to prevent any building work being done beyond that line”.

This is identified as the coastal building line that denotes a no go zone for development because of erosion concerns, however the PFFA suggest this be removed from the Peregian esplanade park.

The PFFA said this was "effectively limiting the club's ability to grow and service a larger future population”.

"The limitations placed on the Peregian surf club's space and ability to cater for growth in the catchment have not been placed on the two other surf clubs in the Noosa Shire - Sunshine Beach and Noosa Heads,” the PFFA said.

"We believe that Noosa Council, rather than listening to the Peregian community, have listened to a fringe group of environmental activists,” association spokeswoman Leigh McCready said.

Ms McCready said the EOI has since been the subject of a formal complaint to Noosa Council by local business owners, long-term residents, nipper parents and lifesavers.

"However, a response received from council on Monday rejected the complaint on the grounds that the complainants were not directly affected by the EOI process,” she said.

Ms McCready said the complainants now intend to take their complaint to the Queensland Ombudsman.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel said the community had until June 11 to lodge an Expression of Interest.

"Council has made no decisions on the EOI and as trustee of the land, we are aware that any use of the property must comply with the terms of the trust,” he said.

"We note that the Peregian Family and Friends have stated that they intend to refer Council's decision on the calling of an EOI to the Ombudsman and we welcome any review by the Ombudsman of council's decision.”