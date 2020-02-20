Claims mine supervisor made ‘series of assumptions’

No road tape across an entry to the goaf inside Grasstree mine where electrician Paul McGuire was found dead on May 6, 2014.

A MINING union lawyer has suggested a former Anglo supervisor made a "series of assumptions" the day a worker was found dead in a dangerous area within a Central Queensland mine.

Paul McGuire had been sent to calibrate gas sensors and died after opening a hatch to a mine goaf and inhaling toxic air on May 6, 2014.

Former mines supervising officer Jason Fairweather gave evidence during a coronial ­inquest after claiming privilege over self-incrimination.

He denied his actions pointed to any inattention to worker safety.

Mackay Coroners Court heard an alarm indicating "high high" methane levels within Grasstree mine first went off at 1.07pm.

Mackay Coroners Court heard the job card Paul McGuire had been issued had the wrong location for a gas sensor inside Grasstree mine.

Some time after that, Mr Fairweather had a discussion with electrical engineer Scott Adams and a call was made that it was most likely a faulty sensor.

Mr Fairweather directed Mr Adams to check the sensors in an area, also having assumed that area had been inspected.

The court heard it had not.

Mr Adams' handheld gas monitor also showed a spike in methane gas, but he spent 20 minutes replacing and recalibrating a sensor before confirming the "high high alert" was real and officially raising the alarm. Mr Fairweather and then-ventilation officer Donald Zerner began investigating the source of the alarm at 2.26pm. Mr McGuire's body was found about 3pm.

The court also heard that after speaking with Mr McGuire that morning, Mr Fairweather had been under the impression the electrician was working in one section within the underground mine, however his body was found in a different area.

CFMMEU barrister Gavin Rebetzke asked if the "series of assumptions" made by Mr Fairweather suggested a "less than rigorous attention to safety". Mr Fairweather said "no".

Mr Rebetzke then asked if it would be desirable if Mr Fairweather had not made any assumption that could have affected the safety of workers, and Mr Fairweather agreed.

Mr Adams told the court he had worked with Mr McGuire on occasion.

"He was very confident, he was very safety minded, he was very proficient in his work," Mr Adams said.

Anglo Coal barrister Geraldine Dann asked Mr Adams about his knowledge of hatches in a mine and he said "stay away from them" and that they were not designed for human access.

The inquest continues.