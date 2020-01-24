Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Claims Nicole Kidman was a ‘flat-out diva’ on set

by Nui Te Koha
24th Jan 2020 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SHOWGIRL Rhonda Burchmore has accused Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman of diva behaviour on the set of the epic Outback movie,Australia.

Musical theatre star Burchmore is quizzed about Kidman on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here, airing on Channel 10 tonight.

Burchmore, a contestant on the show, made the comments to fellow competitors reality TV star Charlotte Crosby and former footballer Dale Thomas

"I knew (Kidman) when she was still at acting school," Burchmore says.

Crosby: "Really, what was she like?"

Burchmore: "Beautiful."

Crosby "Was she a lovely person?"

 

Burchmore replies: "She was doing the movie Australia, do you know the movie Australia? She use to complain about the blow flies and the cows mooing."

Thomas: "During the movie Australia?"

Burchmore, imitating Kidman, sneered: "Those cows mooing"

Burchmore said it was so hot while filming, the costumes had holes in them, with airconditioning pumping through."

Thomas asked: "So, (Kidman is) a flat-out diva?"

Burchmore answered: "She's flat out."

Nicole Kidman in Baz Luhrmann’s movie
Nicole Kidman in Baz Luhrmann’s movie "Australia" being filmed in Bowen, North Queensland Qld.

Australia, directed by Baz Luhrmann, starred Kidman and Hugh Jackman. She plays an English aristocrat who inherits a sprawling ranch Down Under, which is run by Hugh Jackman's character.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE UNDENIABLY ENTERTAINING

DALE THOMAS BREAKS DOWN ON I'M A CELEB

WHY RADIO RATINGS DON'T FAZE EDDIE

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kidman said they had to work in 40-degree-plus temperatures, often riding horses.

"And I fainted, of course, one day," Kidman said, adding: "I didn't break my nose or anything."

 

Rhonda Burchmore
Rhonda Burchmore

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        News ‘Child’s play can set them up for life’: centre to hold open day for entire community.

        Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        premium_icon Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        Weather There’s more rain and storms set to hit the Sunshine Coast with the Bureau of...

        Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

        premium_icon Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

        Offbeat WATCH: Video emerges of shark entering Noosa River

        Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

        premium_icon Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

        News First glimpse at the damage done to Gympie economy by collapse of building company...