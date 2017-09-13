Clan's 90th gathering at golf club

Julie Anderson, centre, celebrated her 90th birthday with family at Noosa Golf Course on September 8.

Julie Anderson, centre, celebrated her 90th birthday with family at Noosa Golf Course on September 8. Alan Lander

COORAN was a very different place when Julie Anderson lived there - but it still had a school.

And Mrs Anderson went there, although the experience was less than pleasant.

But she's a local through and through, and now lives in Tewantin - and it was that town's local golf course clubhouse where Mrs Anderson's family clan chose to congregate to celebrate her big day.

"We had a dairy farm back then; it was hard work,” she recalled.

"We didn't machines; they'd pick up the cream in big cans.”

Her mum and dad retired from the farm just after World War II and moved to Tewantin.

"Tewantin was very small then. We used to come down the (Noosa) hill with Dad - it was called 'Tewantin Range' then, and all dirt road.

"He used to have to blow the horn and put out his hand from the car with all the bends.”

Mrs Anderson's been at her present Tewantin address for 15 years, which marked only some of the 62 years she was married to Clive, who sadly passed away in 2015.

"We played bowls for 30 years at Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club,” she said.

"When I first worked after the Tewantin shift I worked at Laguna House for a number of years.”

Mrs Anderson's family came from Kingaroy, Buderim, Palmwoods and Gympie to be with her on her special day.

And her secret to long life?

"A Vermouth and soda every afternoon,” her daughter Helen confided.

- Alan Lander