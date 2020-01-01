Claptomaniacs to return to popular venue

THE presents are given, the prawns eaten, the New Year partied through, the beach visited – and here we are in 2020, wondering what’s going to happen next after such an eventful 2019.

But there’s one place you can leave the cares of the world behind for a while, to enjoy a Saturday night of warm atmosphere, cold drinks, hot food and cool – very cool – music with one of Noosa’s most-coveted live bands.

Yes, the Claptomaniacs are back to play at Tewantin Noosa RSL, one of the friendliest venues on the Coast.

There are plenty of good bands playing around the region, but the five-piece Claptomaniacs bring something a little special: they bring back great memories through their transatlantic playlist, covering songs not played to death on hits n memories radio, and not played so much by other bands – but the material is still well-known.

If you have a liking for UK artists such as Joe Cocker, the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and Procol Harum – or of the some of the USA’s biggest stars such as the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boz Scaggs, the Steve Miller Band and Huey Lewis and the News, this event is definitely for you.

The Claptomaniacs are one of the tightest-sounding outfits in the region, and they will be pumping out the likes of the Doobies’ Listen to the Music, Scaggs’ Lido Shuffle, Cocker’s Unchain my Heart, the Travelling Wilburys’ You Got It and Clapton’s beautiful Change the World.

And the Claptomaniacs will pay a blistering, authentic paean to the Stones with a six-song rendition of their best material, in the way the Stones should be played (ie not over-played!). Dance? You bet.

It’s all taking place on Saturday, January 4, at Tewantin Noosa RSL, kicking off at 8pm, after you’ve enjoyed a great meal from the club’s extensive menu.

When the Claptomaniacs play, it’s almost always a full house, so best book a table – and the courtesy bus if you need it – by calling 5447 1766, so you don’t miss out.