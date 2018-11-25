Claptos crossing the Atlantic

WHEN Rod Stewart made his album Atlantic Crossing, he could have been future-channelling Noosa five-piece band The Claptomaniacs.

Because the Claptos' whole repertoire is based on transatlantic sounds from some of the biggest names in the UK and the US.

The boys have made their point of difference an accurate, caring celebration of classic material by the likes of (US) Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Boz Scaggs and the Doors, along with (UK) Joe Cocker, the Rolling Stones (of course!), Eric Clapton in his many guises, Procol Harum, and Elton John.

And just to keep the two sides happy, they cover the Travelling Wilburys, comprising a mix of British and American band members.

The band is always conscious of sound level comforts, and having played Tewantin Noosa RSL on many occasions they want to make sure you can enjoy their music - but still be able to socialise with your friends.

And they lay on the dance music in a big way, with songs like Scaggs' Lido Shuffle, the Doobies' China Grove, Cocker's Help from my Friends, Steely Dan's Black Friday, Clapton's Strange Brew, and the Stones' Honky Tonk Women.

So if you want a special night out in one of the best clubs in the region, get down to Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday, enjoy a meal then sit back and let some great musical memories flow with The Claptomaniacs from 8pm.

It's always a good idea to make sure to book a table at the club on 5447 1766 too, as it gets booked pretty quickly on Claptomaniac nights ... and there's a courtesy bus available if needed.