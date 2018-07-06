Classic '70s beach house

THIS architecturally renovated Californian beach house is perfectly located beachside in dog-friendly Marcus Beach.

Brisbane architect, Paul Owen from Owen Architecture took this original Craig Heron design and completely redesigned it in a modernist style. The renovation and extensions were finished by Sunshine Coast Master Builder James Burrell.

The brilliantly zoned floor plan effortlessly responds to a modern family's requirements with a children's wing and a parent's retreat at either end, connected by the central living areas and while all bedrooms have direct access to the central courtyard.

This single-level house takes full advantage of its northern aspect and the indoor/outdoor living makes it the perfect entertainer.

All elements of the renovation have been hand-crafted to the architects specifications, which has created a truly bespoke residence.

The magic of this location is the close access to the beach and level beachside bike paths, which allow easy access to Peregian Village, with its restaurants, cafes and shops.

The timeless appeal of this house is matched only by the limited amount of property in this tiny coastal hamlet which is cradled by national park.

Photos View Photo Gallery

MARCUS BEACH

19 Callitris Crescent

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Close access to dog-friendly Marcus Beach, and Peregian Village with enclave of restaurants, cafes and shops. Single level, cleverly zoned layout opening onto north facing courtyard and pool area. Open plan living and concrete floors, fireplace

Price: Auction on Saturday July 21, 10am

Agent: Tom Offermann Real Estate

Contact: Roark Walsh 0437 447 804

Inspect: Saturday 11-11.30am