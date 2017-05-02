Classic bid to restart ill hearts in Noosa

CLASSIC: The Noosa Beach Classic Car Club's Jack Connolly with Lis Blake and Member for Noosa Glen Elmes with the newly supplied defibrillator.

THE last thing the Noosa Beach Classic Car Club members want at their adrenaline-fuelled hill climbs are racing hearts that suddenly crash.

They have teamed up with Noosa's Lis Blake, mother of ironman legend Guy Leech, to boost her son's push for having life saving defibrillators in as many public places as possible.

Guy has championed their public roll out ever since a close mate died of heart failure while they were out training.

Now Lis is on board in Noosa with the Putting Heart in Business campaign (lis@puttingheart

intobusiness.com).

On the eve of Heart Week, which started on Sunday, Lis joined the car club's Jack Connolly and Member for Noosa Glen Elmes to show off the club's new defib.

This was bought via a state government grant applied for by Jack Connolly of the Noosa Classic Car Club.

Jack said the club ran three popular major events a year and there was always a risk of someone "just falling off the perch”.

"Two of our events are a hill climb, which is high speed cars racing up Gyndier Dr, and we just wanted to make sure we had all our bases covered.

"We have a first aid officer with a first aid kit, but we needed to have a defibrillator.”

He said Guy did them "a very good deal” and the defib would go wherever club members went "even our social events because we're past our prime”.

"We've run first aid courses including the use of the defibrillator and 53 people in our club have done that including the CPR and basic first aid.

"If worst comes to worst, we're all prepared. We hope it never has to happen, but we're all prepared and that's what it's all about.”

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said Lis was on a mission to make Noosa "heart safe”.

He said Lis wanted "as many clubs, associations and geographic points around the area equipped with defibs”.

Lis said the Noosa Council was also putting on CPR classes for 68 residents during Heart Week.

She said the Noosa Junction Plaza, Pomona and the Noosa Men's Shed and all Live Life pharmacies were all defib equipped.

"Every Office Works has one - you walk into Noosaville and inside the door is one with the fire hydrant,” Lis said.

"It's step by step. The message has got to get out there, they're incredibly important,” Lis said.

"Defibrillation within three minutes of collapse can increase the chance of survival by over 70%.”

"It's not just older people, it (heart failure) happens with young kids. There are 574 people in Australia have a heart attack every week.”

She said Mayor Tony Wellington, who supports their campaign, told her that when he visited Taiwan, defibs were like "fire hydrants over there - they're on every street corner”.